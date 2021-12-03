Jones Lang LaSalle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,928 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,730% compared to the average daily volume of 160 call options.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $241.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $135.18 and a one year high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.
JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
