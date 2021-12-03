Jones Lang LaSalle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,928 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,730% compared to the average daily volume of 160 call options.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $241.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $135.18 and a one year high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

