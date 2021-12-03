JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Veritas Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.61.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 330,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,384. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$51.10 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $632,528.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

