JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.