JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

GRI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 308.40 ($4.03) on Monday. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.