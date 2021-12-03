Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Down 1%

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.30). Approximately 150,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 500,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

KAPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72.

In other news, insider David Cotterell bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

About Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.