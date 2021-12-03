KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0062

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $33.99 million and approximately $30.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006037 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00050200 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

