Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,359 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.