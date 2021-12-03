Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $32.47 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 24.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $459.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

