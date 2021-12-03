Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Invests $316,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX opened at $35.57 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

