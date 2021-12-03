KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

