KCS Wealth Advisory Has $567,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.