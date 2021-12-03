KCS Wealth Advisory Has $762,000 Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $152.53 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $159.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

