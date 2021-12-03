KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $310.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $863.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

