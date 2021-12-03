KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 301,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.62.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

