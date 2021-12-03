Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,585 shares of company stock valued at $210,545. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

