Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

