Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.60. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a one year high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

