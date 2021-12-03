Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €28.30 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARL. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

ETR ARL opened at €29.04 ($33.00) on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

