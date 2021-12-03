Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 107,978 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $38,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.