Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,991 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $27,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

