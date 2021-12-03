Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 90.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.5% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,859.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,856.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,691.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,197.82.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.