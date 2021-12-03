Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $42.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,545 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $42,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.92 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.