Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $49.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,875.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,866.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,726.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

