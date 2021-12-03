Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 140,224 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

