Kevin C. Tang Sells 193,403 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.