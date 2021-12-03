Kevin C. Tang Sells 193,403 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

