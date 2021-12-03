KeyCorp Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $83.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.