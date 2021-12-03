Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,373 shares of company stock worth $27,859,238. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

