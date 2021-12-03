Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.