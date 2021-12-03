Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

