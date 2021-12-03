Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 342.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,615 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,589.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,380,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $23.13 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.