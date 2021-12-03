Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $1.41 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.93 or 0.08033589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,953.51 or 1.00010467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.