Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 329,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.