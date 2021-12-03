Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.
NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,420. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $34.45.
In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
