Klever (KLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $133.69 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.73 or 0.07936284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,502.45 or 0.99854425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

