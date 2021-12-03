Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.00) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €29.00 ($32.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $479.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €21.50 ($24.43) and a one year high of €32.65 ($37.10).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

