Komodo Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $152.54 million and approximately $91.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.84 or 0.00388488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00175084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00096014 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000148 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,993,881 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

