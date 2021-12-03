Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $0.51

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $16.52 million and $945,416.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00241312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

