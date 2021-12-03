Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.86. Koppers reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

KOP opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

