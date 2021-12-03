Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,068 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

