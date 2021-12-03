Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

