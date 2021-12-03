Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $74,000 in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $36.33 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 3.70.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

