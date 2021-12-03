Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Man Group plc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 405.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 768,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 616,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

