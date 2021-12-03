Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.84. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

