Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

