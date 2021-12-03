Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.35. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 71 shares.

KRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $658.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

