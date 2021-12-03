Kryll (KRL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $72.57 million and $3.14 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00244760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

