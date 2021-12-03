Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $124.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $103.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of KRYS opened at $70.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

