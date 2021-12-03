Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 21,706 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 21,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,862.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 13,774 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,184.26.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

