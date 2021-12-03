La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang Sells 177,545 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
