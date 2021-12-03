La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang Sells 177,545 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

