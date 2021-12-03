Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $707.49

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.49 ($9.24) and traded as high as GBX 741.80 ($9.69). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 741.80 ($9.69), with a volume of 1,942,685 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 708.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 707.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

